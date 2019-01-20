Home States Karnataka

PWD minister HD Revanna goes on ‘study tour’ of Australia amid crisis

This has invited criticism as the minister has gone overseas at a time when the state is also facing a drought.

Published: 20th January 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka PWD Minister H D Revanna (File photo)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amid the political crisis in the state, Public Works Department (PWD) Minister HD Revanna has gone to Australia on a week-long ‘study tour’ with a group of his department officials. This has invited criticism as the minister has gone overseas at a time when the state is also facing a drought.

As per information, the team of officials left for Australia on January 16 and will be there till January 23. However, the minister, whose permission to travel was initially declined by the External Affairs Ministry, left from Bengaluru on Saturday to join them.​

Interestingly, the approval given by the state government after examining the proposal was only for the officials. The initial proposal submitted by the PWD to the government had mentioned six names, including Minister HD Revanna. 

After perusing the proposal, the government wrote back saying, “The state government has examined this proposal and has decided to depute only officers in the above delegation to the proposed Australia visit.”

In the list of delegates approved by the government, the minister’s name was not mentioned because the Ministry of External Affairs had conveyed its No objection from political angle’ for the foreign tour for officials only. It had also given e-clearance for the same.

The officials who received approval are Additional Chief Secretary of the department Rajneesh Goel, Secretary Krishna Reddy KS, Superintending Engineers Suresh and Durgappa and Executive Engineer Yeshwant Kumar.

Though the total expenses of the trip has not beeing disclosed, it is mentioned in the government proceedings that the entire expenditure of the visit will be borne by the Public Works Department for the Planning and Road Asset Management Centre. It is said that the minister and his team are in Australia to study and learn best practices in highway construction, asset management and road safety.

Meanwhile, officials from the Chief Minister’s Office declined to comment whether this trip had been approved by the CM. Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy recently said all foreign visits of ministers should be approved by him.

