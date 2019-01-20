Home States Karnataka

Siddaganga Mutt Seer’s health improving

The seer has been opening his eyes and there was also movement in his limbs, he pointed out.

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU:   The centenarian seer of Siddaganga Mutt, Sri Shivakumara Swami, continued to recover from shortness of breath, as he reportedly managed to breathe without the ventilator for four hours on Saturday.“The Swamiji breathed on his own between 6 am and 10 am, and all his parametres, including heartbeat, are normal.

The effusion, collection of fluid, in the lungs has been removed, and infection has also reduced. However, there is no increase in the albumin level as expected — it may improve in a few weeks,” Dr Paramesh S informed the media.

The seer has been opening his eyes and there was also movement in his limbs, he pointed out. Sources said the Swami’s ideal food — idli and green gram dal — was given through enteral administration, but it was not absorbed. After being discharged from the Siddaganga Hospital and Research Centre on January 16, the Swamiji’s health improved, and he may recover in a week’s time, a source said.MP S P Muddahanume Gowda and former Dy CM K S Eshwarappa visited the mutt and enquired about Swamiji’s health.

Muslims offer prayers for speedy recovery of Tumakuru seer
A group of Muslims offered prayers at Murtuz Khadri Dargah of Kirti Nagar for the speedy recovery of 111-year-old seer. On Friday, Muslims in association with Jawali Social group, held prayers at the dargah for more than an hour. Last month, the same group offered prayers when Swamiji was taken to Chennai for treatment.

