Wary of poaching, senior Congress ministers offer to quit to save coalition government

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wary of poaching attempts by the BJP, senior Congress ministers have offered to resign from the cabinet to make way for disgruntled legislators. “Nothing is important for us than our party. If our leaders want, senior ministers, including me, are ready to give up our posts,” said Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs continued to stay in Eagleton resort, about 40 km from here, while BJP MLAs on Saturday returned after over a week’s stay at a resort near Delhi.

Claiming that the MLAs are in the resort to discuss the Lok Sabha elections, the budget and challenges before the party, Shivakumar expressed confidence that the current crisis will fizzle out in a day or two.

The Congress, however, seems to be in no mood to take any chances and continued with its efforts to convince its legislators, who are likely to jump ship. The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting, the second in as many days, was held at the resort on Saturday evening to discuss the strategies to counter BJP’s poaching attempts.

Four MLAs staying away from Friday’s CLP is said to be a cause of concern for the party, which is doing everything it can to control further damage. The BJP is said to be banking on resignations of these four MLAs, including Ramesh Jarkiholi and Umesh Jadhav, to push the government to the brink. Giving credence to the ‘resignation theory’, Jadhav’s brother Ramachandra Jadhav said that as of now they have not taken any decision.

20 Congress MLAs ready to quit, says KSE

“Umesh Jadhav has not yet taken a final decision on resigning or staying back in the Congress. That will be decided after holding consultations with his supporters,” Ramachandra, his brother, told TNSE. Meanwhile, Jarkiholi is said to have told his supporters that he would return to the constituency only after the governmentwas toppled.

Senior BJP leader K S Eshwarappa, who returned from the national capital on Saturday, said around 20 MLAs were preparing to quit Congress unhappy with their leadership. “They have their own internal issues and the BJP is not responsible for any of these developments in Congress,” he said and accused the CM of offering ministerial berth to BJP MLA Subhash Guttedar.

While there is no immediate threat to the government, BJP seems to be keen on pushing the Congress-JD(S) combine on the backfoot. “The BJP with 104 seats will keep making attempts to destabilise the government,” says political analyst R L M Patil. The BJP denied the charge and has gone on the offensive to corner the Congress for taking its MLAs to a resort. “The BJP will not make any attempts to destabilise the government and we will work as a responsible opposition party,” said state party chief B S Yeddyurappa.

NOTICE TO 4 CONG MLAS

The Congress on Saturday served notice to its MLAs Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Jadhav, Mahesh Kumatalli and Nagendra seeking explanation for abstaining from the CLP meeting on Friday. “Notice has been served as they have deliberately stayed away from the CLP meeting without any valid reasons,” CLP chief Siddaramiah said.