Home States Karnataka

Attempt to murder case registered against Congress MLA who 'attacked' lawmaker colleague

The case was registered based on a complaint by Karnataka MLA Anand Singh, who has been hospitalised for injury suffered in the brawl late Saturday night by fellow lawmaker J N Ganesh.

Published: 21st January 2019 06:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 03:35 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Anand Singh who was attacked is being treated in hospital.

By PTI

BENGALURU: A case of attempt to murder was registered Monday against Congress MLA J N Ganesh in connection with the alleged brawl with lawmaker colleague Anand Singh at a resort near here, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised for injury suffered in the brawl late Saturday night.

Singh and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the Congress MLAs were herded together amid alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.

According to the FIR, besides attempt to murder, Ganesh has been charged with causing grievous injuries and giving threats.

Earlier the party denied the allegations on Sunday and said that the MLA was admitted to the hospital due to 'chest pain'.

READ: Did Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh's 'spying' on colleagues lead to brawl at resort?

Despite its own leaders like Siddaramaiah and Food and Civil Supplies minister Zameer Ahmed Khan acknowledging that the trio was involved in a scuffle at the resort, other leaders of the party gave different excuses ranging from “chest pain” to “accidental fall” as the reason for Singh’s hospitalisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Anand Singh MLA J N Ganesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp