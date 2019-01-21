Attempt to murder case registered against Congress MLA who 'attacked' lawmaker colleague

By PTI

BENGALURU: A case of attempt to murder was registered Monday against Congress MLA J N Ganesh in connection with the alleged brawl with lawmaker colleague Anand Singh at a resort near here, police said.

The case was registered based on a complaint by Singh, who has been hospitalised for injury suffered in the brawl late Saturday night.

Singh and Ganesh, both from Ballari district, had a heated argument and came to blows at the resort where the Congress MLAs were herded together amid alleged poaching attempt by the BJP.

According to the FIR, besides attempt to murder, Ganesh has been charged with causing grievous injuries and giving threats.

Earlier the party denied the allegations on Sunday and said that the MLA was admitted to the hospital due to 'chest pain'.

Despite its own leaders like Siddaramaiah and Food and Civil Supplies minister Zameer Ahmed Khan acknowledging that the trio was involved in a scuffle at the resort, other leaders of the party gave different excuses ranging from “chest pain” to “accidental fall” as the reason for Singh’s hospitalisation.