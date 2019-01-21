Home States Karnataka

Business booms at organic trade fair

The second edition of the Organic and Millets International Trade Fair 2019 came to a close on Sunday.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Organic and Millets International Trade Fair 2019, which is held over the past three days at Palace Grounds, had a footfall of around 2 lakh. The total business generated amounted to Rs 240 crore. As many as 67 MoUs were signed, which amounted to Rs 153.94 crore. There was a high demand for all varieties of millets, Byadgi chillies, spices and tumeric. Millets alone accounted for Rs 49 crore.

This largest of its kind event, organised by the Department of Agriculture, was a grand success. It saw a large number of people, including farmers, general public, students, scientists, businessmen and others visiting Palace Grounds.

The fair also witnessed the highest number of B2B meetings with several MOUs being signed both nationally and internationally.

Agriculture Minister N H Shivashankara Reddy said, “The fair had 512 registrations for B2B meetings, which included 174 domestic buyers, 142 private sellers, 18 international buyers, 15 farmer federations and 33 Farmer Producer Organisations. Business generated from B2B meetings was Rs 224 crore.”

