Congress suspends MLA Ganesh for assaulting MLA Anand Singh, arrest likely

BENGALURU: A day after it desperately tried to deny and sought to underplay the midnight brawl involving its legislators, the Congress on Monday suspended J N Ganesh, Kampli MLA, for brutally assaulting Anand Singh, MLA. An attempt to murder case has been registered against Ganesh. Police are looking for him.

Singh, currently under treatment, filed a complaint giving details about the incident that took place at a resort on Sunday night and accused Ganesh of trying to kill him. Singh sustained a black eye, and contusions and swellings on his body, the complaint stated. SP B Ramesh said based on Singh’s complaint they will arrest Ganesh.

After brouhaha, party MLAs vacate resort

On Monday, Congress MLAs vacated Eagleton Resort, where they were staying for the past three days. The MLAs had been herded into the resort after four of them failed to turn up for the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Friday. Most of the MLAs headed straight to Tumakuru to pay their respects to Siddaganga pontiff Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.

Meanwhile, the Congress state unit constituted a three-member team comprising Deputy chief G Parameshwara and ministers Krishna Byre Gowda and K J George to look into the incident of one MLA assaulting another, landing the party in an embarrassing situation. After the assault, many Congress leaders had outright denied or sought to underplay the incident.

Congress MLA Anand Singh (Hospet-Bellary), who is now in Apollo Hospital, filed a complaint against his party MLA J N Ganesh (Kampli-Bellary) alleging that he attempted to murder him. Singh recalled in his First Information Report (FIR) that he was walking towards his room in Eagleton Resort on Saturday evening after dinner, when Ganesh started a quarrel by accusing him (Singh) of not supporting him financially in the elections, and assaulted him.

"He hurled expletives and started assaulting me with a wooden staff, and even hurled an earthen flower pot," Singh stated in his complaint. Ganesh grabbed hold of Singh and violently banged his head against a wall, the FIR read. As Singh lay sprawled on the floor, Ganesh crushed Singh's face and stomach beneath his feet and screamed, "Die, die!'' and in a frenzy, punched him with his fists. Because of the severity of the assault, Singh sustained a black eye, and contusions and swelling on the rest of his body, Singh stated.