Elaborate security arrangements made in Tumakaru for seer Shivakumara's last darshan

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Anticipating the arrival of lakhs of devotees to offer last respects to Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, police have made elaborate arrangements for the same.

Briefing reporters, B Dayanand, IGP Central Range said that traffic will be diverted from NH-4 from different junctions to avoid logjams in the city.

ALSO READ: Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara passes away at 111; H D Kumaraswamy declares 3-day mourning

"Only vehicles carrying devotees to offer last respects to the seer will be allowed to enter Tumakuru city limits, while other vehicles will have to take a diversion before," he said. The diversions are to ensure free movement of vehicles as there will be VIP movement along the highway, he said.

Personnel deployed

Dayanand said that a total of 3,500 police personnel have been deployed to ensure security and free flow of traffic. Apart from State police, 30 Karnataka State Reserve Police platoons and 26 Armed Reserves platoons have been pushed into service.

A total of 10 superintendents of police have also been deputed from neighbouring districts to monitor the arrangements, he said.

Traffic diversion

Vehicles plying towards Pune along NH-4 will have to take a diversion at Dabaspet, and travel via Sira in Tumakuru district, before reaching the same highway.

Similarly, commuters travelling towards Shivamogga will be diverted at Nelamangala via Kunigal or Tiptur. "Interior roads are good and police have been deployed at key locations to direct the traffic," Dayanand said.

Devotees travelling from Bengaluru to offer last respects to the seer will have to travel via service road and park near Junior College, before heading towards the mutt to offer last respects. Parking arrangements are made in different corners of the city for devotees coming from North Karnataka, Shivamogga region and others.

Ferry services

In order to reduce congestion, KSRTC will ferry devotees from parking spots, bus-stand and railway stations. Even VIPs will be ferried from Siddaganga Mutt junction.

Devotees can offer their last respects at Gosala Siddeshwara Auditorium, he said.

Food arrangments are also made for visiting devotees at Exhibition grounds, Prayer Hall of the Mutt and Ragi Hola, he said.