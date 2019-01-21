Home States Karnataka

Fire breaks out in Pantharapalya godown, no casualty

The fire officials said the incident occurred at 8.30pm and passersby alerted the fire.

Published: 21st January 2019

Fire personnel douse the fire at a plastic godown in Pantharapalya on Mysuru Road on Sunday night | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Tension prevailed in Pantharapalya on Mysuru Road after an accidental fire broke out in a plastic godown on Sunday evening, and ten fire tenders were pressed into service. A few sheds adjacent to the godown were gutted after the fire spread to about 200 meters. However, no casualty was reported till late night.

The fire officials said the incident occurred at 8.30pm and passersby alerted the fire. More than 10 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Some of the families living in the sheds adjacent to the godown ran out from the premises after the mishap. No workers were affected, as Sunday was a holiday. The godown is spread across four acres. The situation was brought under control after three hours, the fire officer added.

Byatarayanapura police rushed to the spot and they are yet to gather details of the owner as no safety measures have been put to place in the premises. The exact reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. Initial information reveals that either short circuite or LPG leakage may have caused the fire.

Pantharapalya

