Four missing kids traced, one gives the slip again

The police have now launched a search for Raju, and dismissed that it was an attempt at child abduction.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BAGALKOT: The Navanagar Police, who had been on the look-out for four boys who had gone missing from Old Bagalkot on Saturday, succeeded in tracing them within twenty-four hours, on Sunday. However, one of the boys managed to give the slip at Vijayapura when they were being brought from Solapur in Maharashtra.

The four boys have been identified as Gowtham S (12), Preetam S (10), Prajwal P (8) and Raju Goudar (10), all residents of the same sector in Navanagar. Apart from Raju, who is a drop-out, all are students of the same school. On Saturday, after school hours, Raju coaxed his three friends to accompany him to Almatti Dam, which is 60 km from Bagalkot. All the friends then boarded the Basava Express from Bagalkot Railway Station at 2.10 pm without buying tickets.

Meanwhile, when the three boys failed to return home, the parents enquired with their teachers who told them that the boys left soon after school hours. They then filed a missing persons complaint with the Navanagar police. Acting immediately, the Navanagar police alerted their counterparts in other stations as well as the Railway Police.

In the meanwhile, when the train carrying the boys reached Almatti Station, Raju told the boys that they should continue the journey till Pune as he has relatives over there. They agreed and continued the journey, but got down at Solapur Railway Station as the train doesn’t commute to Pune. Mahantesh M, Child Welfare Officer of Solapur, found the four boys wandering and alerted the Navanagar Police Station, and said he will bring the boys to Navangar by morning.

However, when Mahantesh was bringing them back, Raju escaped from the Vijayapura Bus Stand. The remaining three were handed over to the Navanagar Police. The police have now launched a search for Raju, and dismissed that it was an attempt at child abduction.

According to the police, “It was Raju’s plan to take all the three boys with him. After taking the statements from the three boys, we handed them over to their respective parents. A team has also gone to Pune to find Raju.”

