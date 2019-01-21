Home States Karnataka

Gold appraiser dupes Karnataka Vikas Grameen of Rs 37 lakh, held

The arrested goldsmith Manmatha Achari was a gold appraiser for the bank’s Arasinamakki village branch in Belthangady taluk.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Dharmasthala police have arrested a goldsmith, who, along with 57 others, cheated Karnataka Vikas Grameen (KVG) Bank to the tune of 37 lakh by getting villagers to deposit fake gold as surety for loan and getting a 80% cut. The arrested goldsmith Manmatha Achari was a gold appraiser for the bank’s Arasinamakki village branch in Belthangady taluk.

With the ill-gotten money, Achari, who owns a small shop just next to bank, had constructed a house worth 18 lakh and had repaid his debts.

Everything seemed to be going well for the appraiser till one of his ‘trusted customers’, who had availed 4 lakh gold loan, defaulted on the loan repayment. Belthangady Circle Inspector Sandesh PG said the scam was uncovered when the defaulter did not respond to notices sent to him to renew the gold loan. It was then that Ramesh Tunga, who was transferred to KVG Bank’s Arasinamakki branch just two months ago, grew suspicious. He got another goldsmith from Ujire to test the defaulter’s gold and it turned out to be fake.

The bank then decided to check all the gold deposited in as many as 259 loan accounts. The check that began on Saturday morning went on till late evening. At the end of the exercise, the bank officials were shocked to find out that the gold pledged by 57 account holders were fake and then lodged a police complaint. Some of them had even renewed their gold loan after a year. In all, 37 lakh in loans were raised by these 57 persons by pledging over 5 kg of gold.

The inspector said Manmatha Achari was arrested on Saturday and produced before a court. 

