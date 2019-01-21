Home States Karnataka

HD Kumaraswamy holds midnight meet with his MLAs

Kumaraswamy, who is fretted over BJP eyeing disgruntled legislators in the regional party, is learnt to have tried to convince them with a promise of better chances.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 07:59 AM

HD Kumaraswamy

Karnataka​ CM Kumaraswamy (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: While Congress legislators are camping at a resort in Bengaluru fearing poaching attempts by the BJP, scores of ministers and legislators from the JD(S) led by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy met at a resort on the outskirts of the city on Saturday, only to set the tongues wagging.

In the meeting that lasted into the midnight, Kumaraswamy, who is fretted over BJP eyeing disgruntled legislators in the regional party, is learnt to have tried to convince them with a promise of better chances.
Soon after the conclusion of the event organised to launch the teaser of his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy’s movie ‘Seetharama Kalyana’ at Torchlight Parade Ground here on Saturday night at 10 pm, Kumaraswamy and a host of ministers drove towards Jalmahal Resort on the outskirts of the city on Mysuru-Bannur road.

The CM was accompanied by JD(S) state president A H Vishwanath, District Minister G T Devegowda, Tourism and Sericulture Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, Minor Irrigation Minister and Mandya in-charge C S Puttaraju, Cooperation Minister Bandeppa Kashempur, T Narsipur MLA C S Ashwin Kumar, MLCs  K T Srikante Gowda and Marithibbe Gowda to name a few.

While it is also said a majority of the 37 MLAs of the party attended the closed door meeting over dinner and not less than 25 rooms had been booked. It is learnt that the CM who is worried over keeping the flock together at the time of crisis has conveyed that he is aware of their demands and will address them at an appropriate time.

HD Kumaraswamy

