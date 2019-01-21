Did Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh's 'spying' on colleagues lead to brawl at resort?

Anusha Ravi By



BENGALURU: “We have asked our MLAs to pack up and be ready to leave the resort. We want to leave before anyone else comes to blows,” a Congress office-bearer told The New Indian Express on Sunday.

While resort politics is not new to Karnataka, MLAs of the same party herded in a resort coming to blows is anything but usual. Even as the Congress denied a fight between its MLAs, multiple sources from the resort as well as the state leadership of the Congress confirmed that Kampli MLA Ganesh and Hagaribommanahalli MLA Bheema Naik assaulted Anand Singh leaving him with bruises on the face. While some sources suggested that Singh’s attempts to woo the Central leaders of the Congress was the reason for the brawl, others said that his role in warning the Congress of BJP’s alleged Operation Kamala sparked off the scuffle.

Police stand guard outside the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru where MLA Anand Singh was brought for treatment, after being allegedly attacked at the Eagleton resort; Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan arrives at the hospital | Pushkar V

“Ganesh and Bheema Naik accused Singh of spying on them and their conversations with BJP leaders. They were angry about Singh reporting their every move to Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and DK Shivakumar,” said a Congress source from the resort.

The duo, according to the source had almost struck a deal with the BJP to resign from their posts for Rs 50 crore and a ministerial berth when their attempts were stalled by the Congress. Ganesh and Naik are said to have blamed Anand Singh for the “lost opportunity”. Singh quit the BJP ahead of the assembly elections in 2018 to join the Congress. Singh along with Ganesh and Naik had lobbied hard for ministerial berths.

Guv, Speaker should seek report: BSY

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa has sought Speaker Ramesh Kumar and governor Vaju Bhai Vala’s intervention in the matter. Deeming the assault a shame for all legislators of the state, Yeddyurappa has also appealed that the police carry out their duty of filing a case. “Congress MLAs indulging in a drunken brawl at the resort is a matter of shame to all 224 legislators. Siddaramaiah must answer. An MLA has been brutally assaulted and this needs to be investigated,” he said.

How the night unfolded