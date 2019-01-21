Karnatak varsity in Dharwad may open its doors to transgenders

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

DHARWAD: In an attempt to bring transgenders into the mainstream of society, the Karnatak University Dharwad (KUD) has proposed a noble initiative. Noting that people of the third gender are neglected and do not have much facilities to lead a dignified life, the varsity authorities are planning to impart free education to them from the coming academic year. The proposal will be placed before the syndicate and after getting approval, it will be sent to the Finance Department. The university hopes that providing higher education will help transgender people “shape their lives with pride”.

Recently, some transgenders had approached the authorities and expressed their willingness to get higher education. According to varsity officials, the idea for the proposal came about recently when a research scholar from the Sociology Department, Mehboobsab Hussensab Hebbal, submitted his thesis -- Third gender in North Karnataka, which is based on the life of a transgender. The scholar represented his work at a college in Haveri. A KUD official said, “The university is involved in several such social welfare programmes like adopting villages and students among others. Though it is not an easy task, KUD will put its entire efforts on implementing the plan.”

Educationists have welcomed the university’s initiative. They said the KUD authorities should handle the project properly. All affiliated colleges should get separate hostels and other basic infrastructure for the third gender, they added.

KM Hosmani, KUD Registrar, said discussions are going on about providing the free education.“Soon, the KUD will come out with a blueprint on how to go about it,” he added.