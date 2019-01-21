Home States Karnataka

Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara passes away at 111; H D Kumaraswamy declares 3-day mourning

The Swami, who was said to be one of the oldest persons living in India, had been suffering from lung infection for the past few weeks.

Published: 21st January 2019 02:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara. (Photo: File / EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The pontiff of the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, 111-year-old Shivakumar Swami, died on Monday after a prolonged illness and slow recovery. The State Government has declared a one day holiday for all schools, colleges and Government offices as well as a three-day state mourning. 

Popular for providing food, shelter and education to lakhs of students across society, the pontiff was popularly known as 'the walking god' and was active in spite of his advanced age. His cremation will be held on Tuesday at 4.30 PM at the Mutt premises. 

The secretary of the Mutt T K Nanjundappa made an official press statement and declared two days of holiday for the schools and colleges run by the Mutt. The final rites will be held at the Mutt where the mortal remains will be placed inside the building constructed exclusively for the burial as per the Swamiji's wish.

On Monday morning, several political leaders including Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, Deputy CM G Parameshwara and state BJP Chief BS Yeddyurappa rushed to Tumakuru as news of the pontiff's health deteriorating spread. 

Shivakumar Swami passed away at 11.44 AM at his room in the old Mutt where he was undergoing treatment. He is said to have died of  age-related ailments including a depression in the bone marrow coupled with effusion developed in the lungs.

A pall of gloom descended over the Mutt and in Tumakuru city in general as the traders started shutting their businesses and moving towards the Mutt for darshan.

The 111-year-old saint was ailing from pneumonia, infection in the lungs and bile duct and was battling for life for a couple of weeks after a successful bypass surgery at the Rela Institute and Medical Centre, Chennai, on Dec.8 and returned to the Mutt on Dec.19.

After the fluctuation in his health, the doctors too had left it to divine intervention as he would recover shortly before his condition worsened. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp