Medicos owe Rs 260 crore to Karnataka government for tossing away bond

Data available from the department reveals that hundreds of medicos who have completed postgraduate, MBBS and post-graduate diploma courses have violated the terms of the bond.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Medicos who have violated the conditions of the compulsory rural service bond owe about Rs 260 crore to the state government in penalties between the years 2010-11 and 2017-18. While
MD graduates owe the maximum at Rs 181 crore, MBBS and post-graduate diploma holders owe Rs 39.95 crore and Rs 41 crore, respectively. And this is only from those who had availed government quota seats.

Data available from the department reveals that hundreds of medicos who have completed postgraduate, MBBS and post-graduate diploma courses have violated the terms of the bond. Despite repeated notices, a majority of medicos have not paid the penalty amount stating that the issue is in court. The penalty for violating the terms of the bond varies for MBBS and MD degree holders. While for MBBS graduates, it is Rs 1 lakh, for MD and PG diploma graduates, it is Rs 5 lakh and Rs 3 lakh, respectively.

When contacted, an official of the department of Health and Family Welfare said that a committee has been constituted to look into the matter.The compulsory rural service applies to those who studied under the government quota seats in colleges across the state. During admissions to MBBS and MD courses every year, those who get seats under government quota have to submit a bond agreeing to compulsory rural service for at least one year. This rule has been in force since 2006.

IN 2015, after Presidential nod for the Bill, the state department of medical education tried to extend the compulsory rural service Act to cover all students in Karnataka, including students from private medical colleges. But this was challenged by students in court, which stayed the matter as far as private medical college students were concerned. Currently, the rule applies only to those who get seats under government quota. The compulsory rural service was implemented in the state to overcome shortage of doctors in rural areas.

