Migratory birds face an uphill task in Almatti backwaters

Meera Bhardwaj

Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 285 bird species have found a haven in the Almatti backwaters, but the rehabilitated farmers of Navanagar, who cultivate in the backwaters, aren’t pleased with their feathered neighbours, and chase them away to save their crops. Be it Greater Flamingos or Bar Headed Geese, the farmers see them as unwanted guests.

In the aftermath of the Almatti dam construction and relocation of farmers, many bird species, including endangered and migratory ones, found a home in the backwaters. In the past decade, ornithologists and bird watchers have recorded more than 285 species between November and May, with the forest department also planning to create a bird sanctuary soon.

This season, Herakal in Bilgi taluk witnessed the arrival of many migratory birds, such as Greater Flamingos, Bar Headed Geese, Spoon Billed Ducks and Common Pochard, as well as endangered species such as Black Tailed Godwit, Ruddy Shelduck, Whiskered Tern, and more. As per a study done by N R Birasal, associate professor, GH College, which was published in Conservation of Wetland Biodiversity, CES, IISc, since 2000, Greater Flamingos were seen in the area till 2009, but stopped coming for some reason in between. In 2013-14, they were sighted again.

Manjunath Nayak, naturalist, says most farmers are illegally cultivating sweet corn and Bengal gram in the backwaters on government land. “They are using firecrackers and stones to drive away the birds. Further, sand mining is rampant here. Bar Headed Geese, which feed on grass/roots, are being driven away by destroying the grass using herbicides. Illegal fishing also thrives here despite a ban,” he said.