Home States Karnataka

Migratory birds face an uphill task in Almatti backwaters

In the aftermath of the Almatti dam construction and relocation of farmers, many bird species, including endangered and migratory ones, found a home in the backwaters.

Published: 21st January 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Birds swim in the Almatti backwaters | Express

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: More than 285 bird species have found a haven in the Almatti backwaters, but the rehabilitated farmers of Navanagar, who cultivate in the backwaters, aren’t pleased with their feathered neighbours, and chase them away to save their crops. Be it Greater Flamingos or Bar Headed Geese, the farmers see them as unwanted guests.

In the aftermath of the Almatti dam construction and relocation of farmers, many bird species, including endangered and migratory ones, found a home in the backwaters. In the past decade, ornithologists and bird watchers have recorded more than 285 species between November and May, with the forest department also planning to create a bird sanctuary soon.

This season, Herakal in Bilgi taluk witnessed the arrival of many migratory birds, such as Greater Flamingos, Bar Headed Geese, Spoon Billed Ducks and Common Pochard, as well as endangered species such as Black Tailed Godwit, Ruddy Shelduck, Whiskered Tern, and more. As per a study done by N R Birasal, associate professor, GH College, which was published in Conservation of Wetland Biodiversity, CES, IISc, since 2000, Greater Flamingos were seen in the area till 2009, but stopped coming for some reason in between. In 2013-14, they were sighted again.

Manjunath Nayak, naturalist, says most farmers are illegally cultivating sweet corn and Bengal gram in the backwaters on government land. “They are using firecrackers and stones to drive away the birds. Further, sand mining is rampant here. Bar Headed Geese, which feed on grass/roots, are being driven away by destroying the grass using herbicides. Illegal fishing also thrives here despite a ban,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Almatti backwaters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp