Mikes broken, chairs thrown at Dharwad literature fest post Shiv Vishwanathan’s comments

By Express News Service

DHARWAD: It was nothing less than a war zone at the valedictory function of the Dharwad literature festival, the annual three-day Sahitya Sambhrama, here on Sunday. A day after academician Shiv Vishwanathan’s comments on security forces, a group of right-wing activists barged into the auditorium and raised slogans against the organisers and speakers. They threw chairs in the air and broke the mikes. Police soon swung into action and controlled further damage.

Two youth have been taken into custody and the police have launched an inquiry. The police are yet to reveal the names of the arrested. Other members of the organisation were, however, able to escape from the auditorium.

On Saturday, academician Shiv Vishwanathan had termed the armed force personnel as rapists citing statistics that the numbers of rape cases on the borders, involving army personnel, were on the rise. On Saturday itself, he was opposed by the audience who had demanded his apology.

On Sunday ex-armymen entered the auditorium during the afternoon session and expressed their anger. “Vishwanathan has no right to speak lightly about the security forces. He is not aware of the trouble which the army goes into for the purpose of saving their nation and people living in it,” a retired officer said.

“The military men are not rapists. They risk their lives and save people. If Vishwanathan wants popularity, there are many ways, let him chose other ways instead of making light statement,” he added.

Sambhrama president Raghavendra Patil intervened and apologised before the protestors and issue was resolved. The protesters demanded that the forum not invite Vishwanathan for the meet in the future. The protesters also warned the organisers not invite people those who speak against the country and army.