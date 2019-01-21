Home States Karnataka

Union Minister Piyush Goyal sends pads for woman on train

However, some said it was unfortunate that one had to use Twitter or social media to seek necessities like sanitary napkins.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: ‘Padman’ Piyush Goyal has won praise from Twitterati: the railway minister responded immediately to an emergency faced by a young woman on the Bangalore-Ballari train, when she needed sanitary pads and a tablet for stomach cramps. They were supplied to her in three hours, at the train’s next stop.  

The woman, a third-year architecture student from UVCE College, found herself unprepared for her menstrual period and cramps, on board a train to Hospet. Unable to handle the situation, she contacted a senior, a male friend and techie, Vishal Khanapure, in Hyderabad.  

He put up a tweet, tagging railway minister Piyush Goyal, and sent a message giving details of the woman’s train and seat number.

“@PiyushGoyal its an emergency please help..one of my friends is traveling on train “HOSPET PASSENGER “ from Bangalore to Bellary, train number 56909 .. Coach - S7, seat number 37, c is in need of “Meftal spas “ tablets.. please help her @indianrailway__ @IRCTCofficial,” the tweet read. The tweet was timed 11.03pm.

The SOS worked. As opposed to the popular belief that help from government officials never comes, or comes late, a railway official approached Vishal’s friend in the train around 11.06pm and confirmed her requirements.

“He took down my friend’s PNR details and mobile number. At 2am, when the train reached Arasikere station, officials from Mysuru division were ready with all the items my friend had sought. We are surprised by the quick response,” Vishal said. He also said that he was inspired by the movie Padman, which spoke about leaving aside shyness on menstruation, and asking for sanitary pads. “I did the same and got an immediate response too,” he said.

Twitterati has appreciated the minister’s move. Goyal reportedly alerted Indian Railways staff and arrangements were made immediately. “It is a very good move by the minister and the department staff. We appreciate it sir,” said one tweet.

However, some said it was unfortunate that one had to use Twitter or social media to seek necessities like sanitary napkins. In February, the minister had promised to instal sanitary napkin dispensers and incinerators at about 200 major railway stations across the country. However, this is still to happen.

