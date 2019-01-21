Three die on spot after car rams into stationed truck in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Three persons died on the spot and two anothers were injured in a freak mishap reported near Ranebennur on Monday morning. The car in which the victims were travelling rammed into a parked truck near Hanumanmatti village in Ranebennur taluk on Pune-Bengaluru national highway.

Police said, the victims, Sumant, Sunil and Darshan, aged between 24 and 26, died on the spot and Sachin and Rajat who sustained injuries have been admitted to Ranebennur taluk hospital. All the victims hailed from Davanagere and were returning home after a trip to Goa.

A case has been registered in Ranebennur Rural Police station. Police said despite warnings several truckers park their vehicles on the road side. There are truck bays, highway hotels and space around the toll gate, but parked lorries often pose risk to drivers, pointed out a police official.