Home States Karnataka

Three die on spot after car rams into stationed truck in Karnataka

Police said, the victims, Sumant, Sunil and Darshan, aged between 24 and 26, died on the spot and Sachin and Rajat who sustained injuries have been admitted to Ranebennur taluk hospital.

Published: 21st January 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Three persons died on the spot and two anothers were injured in a freak mishap reported near Ranebennur on Monday morning. The car in which the victims were travelling rammed into a parked truck near Hanumanmatti village in Ranebennur taluk on Pune-Bengaluru national highway.

Police said, the victims, Sumant, Sunil and Darshan, aged between 24 and 26, died on the spot and Sachin and Rajat who sustained injuries have been admitted to Ranebennur taluk hospital. All the victims hailed from Davanagere and were returning home after a trip to Goa.

A case has been registered in Ranebennur Rural Police station. Police said despite warnings several truckers park their vehicles on the road side. There are truck bays, highway hotels and space around the toll gate, but parked lorries often pose risk to drivers, pointed out a police official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Truck accident karnataka road accident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp