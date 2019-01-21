Home States Karnataka

Tibetan monk attacked in Mundgod

They looted 7 lakh in cash, a gold chain and bracelet worth 4 lakh, and three high-end mobile phones.

The house in Lama Camp-I where the robbery took place | express

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A Tibetan monk was attacked with a sword by a gang of robbers, who then took away his cash, gold and mobile phones at Lama Camp-I at the Tibetan Colony in Mundgod town on Saturday.

According to sources, Janjchup Rachan Tenzing (46) sustained injuries on his hand after he was attacked by four robbers. They looted 7 lakh in cash, a gold chain and bracelet worth 4 lakh, and three high-end mobile phones. The lama was discharged from the hospital after treatment.

The incident happened late on Saturday night, when four robbers gained entry to Janjchup’s house by cutting the compound fence. On hearing the dogs barking, the lama came out of his house, and was attacked by two robbers with a sword. All the four miscreants then threatened him and locked him in a room before fleeing with the valuables.

Janjchup lives near the monastery at Lama Camp-I. As his house is far from the other buildings, his screams were not heard by anyone. The assailants also damaged the CCTV and took away the digital video recorder box. 

Tibetan monk Mundgod

