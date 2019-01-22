Home States Karnataka

Sri Shivakumara Swami: A proud Veerapura says adieu to its famous son

When the Swamiji was appointed successor to Sri Uddana Shivayogigalu, none of the family members and residents took part in the event.

Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji with LK Advani (File Photo)

By Devaraj B Hirehalli 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Veerapura, a tiny remote village set amid lush green forests, shed tears of joy when its son Shivanna was initiated into ‘sanyas’ (the holy order) on March 3, 1930. When he became successor of Sri Uddana Shivayogigalu of Siddaganga Mutt, the villagers took great pride in him. Now, the demise of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji has again left the villagers in tears.

When the Swamiji was appointed successor to Sri Uddana Shivayogigalu, none of the family members and residents took part in the event. But now, most of the residents, including the Swamiji’s older brother Balappa’s son, 93-year-old Rajashekaraiah, a farmer and eldest living member of the family tree, are expected to take part in the funeral.

READ HERE: How Shivakumara Swami scripted success at Siddaganga Mutt

“Swamiji never helped any of us because we are family. We are happy that he served the people of the world, irrespective of caste and creed,” he said. His grandchildren Pawan, studying BCom in a government college at nearby Kuduru, and Darshan, preparing for civil services exam at a coaching centre in Bengaluru, nod their heads proudly.

Swamiji was born Shivanna on April 1, 1908, to Honne Gowda and Gangamma as the last and 13th child after eight brothers and five sisters. The family members were devoted followers of Gangadhareshwara and Honnadevi of Shivagange, close to Veerapura. Gangamma would take Shivanna to the nearby caves of great saints, which made an impact on the young boy. 

READ: Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumara passes away at 111

The house where he was born gave way to a Basavanna temple, which the Swamiji inaugurated in 1999. After initiation into the holy order, Swamiji visited the village only thrice — for a nephew’s housewarming in 1955, and the last visit in 2003 to lay the foundation stone for a meditation hall. Until he became Swamiji, he would spend his holidays in the village, working in the farms with the stamina of two labourers. He would picnic with friends at places like Shivagange, Kanchugal Bande Mutt and Kachakallappana Betta, study in his spare time and make time for the regular ‘Shiva pooja’.

Sri Shivakumara Swami

