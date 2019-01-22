Lakhs of devotees pay last respects for 111-year old Shivakumara Swamiji

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Lakhs of devotees of Siddaganga Mutt and 'The Walking God' Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, from various parts of the State made a beeline to offer their last respects to the 111-year old seer on Tuesday.

The popularity of the seer among the devotees, thanks to the lakhs of students who have graduated from various educational institutions, ensured that thousands had stated queuing up at the mutt on late Monday evening itself - a number which had swelled to a few lakhs by Tuesday morning. Devotees who arrived on Tuesday had to queue up for more than two hours under the blistering heat of the sun to offer their respects.

The birthday venue

Shedding tears silently near the Centenary block of Siddaganga School hostel was Annapoornamma from Kyatasandra, located near Tumakuru.

"That is where the seer celebrated his birthday every year," she said, sniffling and pointing at Gosala Siddeshwara Auditorium where the remains of the seer are kept. "People thronged here to share their happiness at the longevity of Swamiji's life and prayed for his well being, for the service he has offered society is immeasurable," she said.

Sangappa Pattanasetty, a farmer from Gadag had caught a bus to Tumakuru as soon as he heard about the seers' demise. Recalling his association with the mutt, he said that everytime he came to Bengaluru to sell onions he would visit the mutt.

"If I visit it once every year, I strongly believed that the year will be fortunate for me and my family. The demise of the most important seer in our State is an insurmountable loss," he said.

Shivamma, a 65-year-old from Lakkasandra had left Bengaluru at 5.45 am and had reached the mutt by 7.30 am. "We couldn't afford to come late as we had expected a huge gathering. Both my daughter's children have studied here. This is the least we could do to express our gratitude for the great man," she said.

Venkatamma from Bagalkot was among a group of 20-people who had rushed to Tumakuru after the seers' demise. "He was the 'Walking God' for us. Who can strive for the upliftment of the poor like us and improve our children's lives by providing quality education, if not a God?" she questioned.

Noting his contributions, she opined that she was like a father figure for all the children who studied in his institutions and strived to provide the best for them. "There was none like him and there won't be anyone anymore like him," she added.