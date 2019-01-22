Home States Karnataka

Devotees throng Tumakaru to pay last respects to Shivakumara Swami; PM Modi to miss funeral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was expected to visit Tumakuru to pay his last respects is not coming due to security reasons.

Published: 22nd January 2019 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees surround Shivakumar Swamiji's mortal remains in Tumakuru on Monday. (Photo: EPS / Nagaraja Gadekal)

By Express News Service

TUMKURA:  Despite chilling weather, devotees thronged the entire night to Sri Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru to pay their last respects to the late pontiff Shivakumara Swami who passed away on Monday.

As several of them travelled from far away places the Mutt had made arrangements for devotees to stay during the night. 

ALSO READ: Shivakumara Swami funeral: Elaborate arrangements to manage crowds, traffic

So far over 10 lakh people reportedly have visited the mutt and paid their last respects. 

Modi not coming:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was expected to visit Tumakuru to pay his last respects is not coming due to security reasons.

Clarifying this former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said, "Prime Minister wanted to come but due to security reasons he is unable to make it. If he comes the entire surroundings will be disturbed for at least an hour when the general public will be stopped due to security reasons."

However from the centre Defence minister Nirmala Seetaraman is visiting.

Preparation for last rites started:

The preparation for last rites of the seer started around 5.30am with Pooja to the Samadi which is constructed and where he is going to be buried. The public viewing will be allowed upto 3pm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swami PM Modi Tumakuru

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp