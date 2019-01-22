Devotees throng Tumakaru to pay last respects to Shivakumara Swami; PM Modi to miss funeral

By Express News Service

TUMKURA: Despite chilling weather, devotees thronged the entire night to Sri Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru to pay their last respects to the late pontiff Shivakumara Swami who passed away on Monday.

As several of them travelled from far away places the Mutt had made arrangements for devotees to stay during the night.

So far over 10 lakh people reportedly have visited the mutt and paid their last respects.

Modi not coming:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was expected to visit Tumakuru to pay his last respects is not coming due to security reasons.

Clarifying this former Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said, "Prime Minister wanted to come but due to security reasons he is unable to make it. If he comes the entire surroundings will be disturbed for at least an hour when the general public will be stopped due to security reasons."

However from the centre Defence minister Nirmala Seetaraman is visiting.

Preparation for last rites started:

The preparation for last rites of the seer started around 5.30am with Pooja to the Samadi which is constructed and where he is going to be buried. The public viewing will be allowed upto 3pm.