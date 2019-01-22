Karnataka Congress brawl: Did Ganesh attack his political guru Anand Singh after provocation?

Subhash Chandra N S By

Express News Service

BALLARI: The attack on Congress MLA Anand Singh by Kampli legislator J N Ganesh has surprised many in Ballari district. The Congress cadre, especially Singh’s supporters, are dazed over the episode at Eagleton resort where Ganesh attacked Singh allegedly in an inebriated state. In fact, Singh has been personally responsible for bringing Ganesh into politics and ensuring his victory in assembly elections last year.

Singh, along with senior Congress leader Suryanarayana Reddy, was instrumental in the defeat of two-time BJP MLA Suresh Babu, nephew of former minister B Sriramulu. Singh and another local leader Santosh Lad were pivotal in neutralising the influence of the Reddy brothers in the district.

The question people ask in the district is: Why did Ganesh attack his political guru? Singh’s supporters are still of the opinion that he would not have so unless he was provoked by someone else. They blame Hagaribomanahalli MLA Bhima Naik who had differences with Singh. “A couple of years ago, Anand Singh had stood by some factories which were drawing water from the local dam.

Bhima Naik had objected, saying farmers were affected and Singh should not interfere in such matters. This has led to frictions between the two MLAs,” explained a Congress leader. The fight even reached former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had called both of them and brokered peace between them. However, the truce was short-lived.

“The Sangha’s office was set up right in front of the house of Bhima Naik at Hagaribomanahalli. Naik brought the matter to the notice of the Congress higher ups, but it went in vain. The issue escalated just before the Lok Sabha bypolls were announced when a picture of Singh near the ‘Abhimani Sangha’ office was found garlanded with footwear. The situation would have gone out of control if Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar had not intervened,” a local said.

Even after the bypolls, their enmity continued, according to Congress sources. The cabinet expansion and their non-inclusion angered MLAs Nagendra, Ganesh, Naik and Singh, who allegedly decided to join the BJP. However, Singh, an ex-BJP member, turned out to be the mole and upset their apple cart, the sources said.