Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress brawl: Did Ganesh attack his political guru Anand Singh after provocation?

Anand Singh has been personally responsible for bringing JN Ganesh into politics and ensuring his victory in assembly elections last year. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Left, Anand Singh in hospital. Right, Congress MLA J N Ganesh

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

BALLARI: The attack on Congress MLA Anand Singh by Kampli legislator J N Ganesh has surprised many in Ballari district. The Congress cadre, especially Singh’s supporters, are dazed over the episode at Eagleton resort where Ganesh attacked Singh allegedly in an inebriated state. In fact, Singh has been personally responsible for bringing Ganesh into politics and ensuring his victory in assembly elections last year.

Singh, along with senior Congress leader Suryanarayana Reddy, was instrumental in the defeat of two-time BJP MLA Suresh Babu, nephew of former minister B Sriramulu. Singh and another local leader Santosh Lad were pivotal in neutralising the influence of the Reddy brothers in the district.

The question people ask in the district is: Why did Ganesh attack his political guru?  Singh’s supporters are still of the opinion that he would not have so unless he was provoked by someone else. They blame Hagaribomanahalli MLA Bhima Naik who had differences with Singh. “A couple of years ago, Anand Singh had stood by some factories which were drawing water from the local dam.

Bhima Naik had objected, saying farmers were affected and Singh should not interfere in such matters. This has led to frictions between the two MLAs,” explained a Congress leader. The fight even reached former chief minister Siddaramaiah, who had called both of them and brokered peace between them. However, the truce was short-lived. 

READ: Did Karnataka Congress MLA Anand Singh's 'spying' on colleagues lead to brawl at resort?

“The Sangha’s office was set up right in front of the house of Bhima Naik at Hagaribomanahalli. Naik brought the matter to the notice of the Congress higher ups, but it went in vain. The issue escalated just before the Lok Sabha bypolls were announced when a picture of Singh near the ‘Abhimani Sangha’ office was found garlanded with footwear. The situation would have gone out of control if Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar had not intervened,” a local said.

Even after the bypolls, their enmity continued, according to Congress sources. The cabinet expansion and their non-inclusion angered MLAs Nagendra, Ganesh, Naik and Singh, who allegedly decided to join the BJP. However, Singh, an ex-BJP member, turned out to be the mole and upset their apple cart, the sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anand Singh Karnataka Congress MLA J N Ganesh MLA Bhima Naik

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ashok..s
    Can we except theses people going to make laws/rules
    6 hours ago reply
Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp