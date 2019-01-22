Home States Karnataka

Sri Shivakumara Swami maintained a neutral stand during Lingayat row

A junior pontiff said that at a time when mutts identified themselves with political parties and became involved with some contentious issues, the Siddaganga seer never did so.

Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji with LK Advani (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: When the issue of granting separate religion tag to Lingayats came up last year, most of the Veerashaiva and Lingayat mutts across the state were divided in their opinion. While some were in favour of the demand, some opposed it. The centenarian Siddaganga seer Sri Shivakumara Swami, however, did not take a  stand, and instead, treated both the sides with the same love and respect. 

Basavamurthy Madara Chenniah Swami of Chitradurga told The New Indian Express that when the Lingayat issue was in the news, the seer was approached by both parties — those in favour of granting separate status and those who were against it — seeking his support. The seer would interact with both sides without hurting their sentiments, and took a neutral stand. 

A junior pontiff of a prestigious mutt in Bengaluru said that at a time when mutts identified themselves with political parties and became involved with some contentious issues, the Siddaganga seer never did so. “Political leaders and others visited him for support for their cause, but he knew that if he took a stand, it would widen the gap between the opposing parties,’’ he said. Such was the power of his word.

READ HERE: How Shivakumara Swami scripted success at Siddaganga Mutt

Former minister and senior BJP leader Suresh Kumar visited the seer on Monday and recalled that he had looked calm. “The Swamiji personally did not like to see the division between Lingayats and Veerashaivas. However, there was a rumour that the seer favoured separate religion status for Lingayats. In reality, that was not the case. The mutt had to issue a clarification later. He took a neutral stand,” Suresh Kumar said. 

Throughout his life, the seer focused on feeding the hungry and providing education, which according to him, was the most important for a human being. He was a follower of Basavanna and his ideals. Many ministers, chief ministers and others would visit Siddaganga Mutt soon after they assumed office, to seek his blessings. He would treat everyone equally, irrespective of their political leanings and would never make any political statement.  

