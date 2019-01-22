Home States Karnataka

Shivakumara Swami inspired JSS Mutt to promote education

His association helped Suttur Mutt grow in education and healthcare. It set up a free school for almost 4,500 boys.

Shivakumara Swami

By K Shiva Kumar
MYSURU: Great souls not only achieve big, but also inspire others to achieve. Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, who firmly believed in the Basava philosophy of ‘Jnana Dasoha’, was an inspiration for many mutts, including Jagadguru Shivarathreeshwara Mahavidyapeetha (Suttur Mutt) to set up a number of educational institutions and free hostels.

Taking a cue from the seer’s efforts in promoting education, Rajendra Swamiji of JSS Mutt, who too believed in Anna Dasoha-Jnana Dasoha, started a free hostel in a rented building and opened one more. Rajendra Swamiji used to tour rural areas to bring children to the mutt.

People of the region knocked on the doors of JSS Mutt in their difficult times, even as devotees from the backward Chamarajanagar district and those in Talawadi and Sathyamanagalam in Tamil Nadu were also given free education.

