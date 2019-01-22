State submits Mekedatu DPR

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government submitted a detailed project report (DPR) to the Centre on taking up the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and drinking water project in the Cauvery basin. In its report to the Centre on Friday, Karnataka stated that “the pre-feasibility report was forwarded to Tamil Nadu and Kerala on September 25, 2018, and to Puducherry on October 4, 2018, and no comments were received from the basin states”.

Tamil Nadu is opposing the project, stating that it would have an adverse impact on the release of Cauvery water to the state. However, Karnataka has made it clear that the state is well within its rights to go ahead with the project.

According to the feasibility report, the proposed drinking water project includes a balancing reservoir with a storage capacity of 66tmcft at Mekedatu in Kanakapura taluk of Ramanagara district, about 90km from Bengaluru. It would have the provision to generate about 400MW of power, apart from meeting the drinking water needs of Bengaluru, Ramanagara and other towns for the coming years.