Shivakumara Swami received threat too

Sreekantswamy B By

Express News Service

MYSURU: Shivakumara Swamiji of Siddaganga Mutt who had braved many odds, had defied threats too.

The seer had come down to the City of Palaces to inaugurate the Dasara festival at Chamundi Hills in 2008, caring two hoots for the threat he had received for accepting the invitation to open the Navaratri festivities.​

The Siddaganga seer had revealed the threat letter to Suttur Mutt’s Shivaratri Deshikendra Swamiji who made it public only after the conclusion of the festival. Both the seers were taking part in a felicitation ceremony organised in honour of Shivakumara Swamiji who had turned 100 years then, at Maharaja’s College Grounds here.

“The seer received an anonymous letter where the sender had warned him against inaugurating the Dasara festivities in Mysuru. However, the seer kept it to himself, without making any fuss,” the Suttur seer had said.