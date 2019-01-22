Home States Karnataka

Teary-eyed students bid farewell to their God, Sri Shivakumara Swami

 It was lunch-hour for students staying at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru when the news about Sri Shivakumara Swami’s demise broke. 

Published: 22nd January 2019 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Shivakumara Swami

Students of a school run by the Siddaganga Mutt break down after the news of Sri Shivakumara Swami’s death was announced on Monday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Rashmi Belur 
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:   It was lunch-hour for students staying at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru when the news about Sri Shivakumara Swami’s demise broke. When Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy officially announced about his demise, the news was received with shock and tears and some even refused to eat. It was a difficult task for the police to handle the children at the school’s premises, where the seer’s mortal remains were kept for public viewing. 

There are around 8,000 children aged between six and 16 who live at the mutt and are given food, shelter and free education. Known as ‘Dodda Budheru’, he was worshipped as a God by the mutt children. So much so, that some of them in the hostel even carry a photograph of the seer pasted on their suitcase. 

Sri Shivakumara Swami

READ: How Shivakumara Swami scripted success at Siddaganga Mutt

This mutt is not restricted to any religion, said Sameer, a Class 9 student from Bagalkot. “Though I am a Muslim, I never felt left out or faced any bias. I too apply the Holy Ash on my forehead everyday, but it is not forced. I do it in due respect to the swamiji.” 

There were thousands of old students of the mutt, who gathered to see their revered swamiji for one last time.  Neminath, a student of the mutt, who is preparing for civil service exam said, “My aim was to clear the exams and inform Buddheru about it first. But my wish remains unfulfilled.” 

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Shivakumara Swami Siddaganga Mutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp