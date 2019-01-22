Teary-eyed students bid farewell to their God, Sri Shivakumara Swami

Rashmi Belur By

TUMAKURU: It was lunch-hour for students staying at Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru when the news about Sri Shivakumara Swami’s demise broke. When Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy officially announced about his demise, the news was received with shock and tears and some even refused to eat. It was a difficult task for the police to handle the children at the school’s premises, where the seer’s mortal remains were kept for public viewing.

There are around 8,000 children aged between six and 16 who live at the mutt and are given food, shelter and free education. Known as ‘Dodda Budheru’, he was worshipped as a God by the mutt children. So much so, that some of them in the hostel even carry a photograph of the seer pasted on their suitcase.

This mutt is not restricted to any religion, said Sameer, a Class 9 student from Bagalkot. “Though I am a Muslim, I never felt left out or faced any bias. I too apply the Holy Ash on my forehead everyday, but it is not forced. I do it in due respect to the swamiji.”

There were thousands of old students of the mutt, who gathered to see their revered swamiji for one last time. Neminath, a student of the mutt, who is preparing for civil service exam said, “My aim was to clear the exams and inform Buddheru about it first. But my wish remains unfulfilled.”