Three killed, 2 injured after car rams truck on Pune-Bengaluru Road

The bodies were handed over to their relatives after conducting postmortem at Ranebennur taluk hospital.

By Express News Service

HAVERI: Three people were killed on the spot and two others sustained injuries when the car in which they were travelling hit a truck parked on Pune-Bengaluru Road near Hanumanmatti village in Ranebennur taluk on Monday morning. According to the police, deceased are Darshan (21), Sumant (22) and Suneel (22) of Davangere. They were the students of GMIT Engineering College in Davangere. 

The police said the lorry was parked on the roadside after it developed some issue.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital in Davangere.

A case has been registered at the Ranebennur Rural Police Station. The police said despite warning, several trucks are found parking on the roadside. There are truck bays and space near highway hotels and toll gate for parking. Stationary trucks often pose a threat to other vehicles, said a police official.

