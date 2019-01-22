‘Whatever I am is because of Shivakumara Swami'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I was a student of Siddaganga Mutt. After SSLC, I did my teacher training course at the mutt. Due to social and economic problems in the family I wanted to study at the mutt, but getting a seat was not that easy and I decided to meet Shivakumara Swamiji and request for a seat. To impress him, I practised poems of Bhamini Shatpadi and that’s how my journey and association with the mutt started.

Prof Kum Veerabadrappa,

Sahitya Akademi awardee

I remember the day when we went to a movie without informing and reached the room late. As we were awake till late in the night, I could not wake up when the Swamiji came for rounds around 4.30am. I dreamt about Swamiji shouting at me; but was woken up by him hitting me on my head with his paduka (footwear).

But, it did not hurt as I was hit with the paduka, which crores of people worship. Later, people from the mutt told me that he did the same to G S Shivarudrappa, who later became a big name in literature.

Whatever I am today, Swamiji and the mutt are responsible for it. If I had not bagged a seat at the mutt during 1973-74 to do my teacher education course, I might have committed suicide or become an anti-social element.

Even today, I visit the mutt and wash plates. It gives me immense happiness. The mutt has not just given me education but also moulded me in every way. I developed love for food, love for people and love for the nation at the mutt.Today, wherever you go in the world, you will come across at least one student from the mutt.Today everyone is urging for a Bharat Ratna for Swamiji, but I feel that we, his students and followers, have already given him ‘Vishva Ratna’. Conferring a Bharat Ratna on him does not matter.