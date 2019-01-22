Home States Karnataka

‘Whatever I am is because of Shivakumara Swami'

I was a student of Siddaganga Mutt. After SSLC, I did my teacher training course at the mutt.

Published: 22nd January 2019 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2019 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

Shivakumara Swami

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa called on Sri Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru | EPS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I was a student of Siddaganga Mutt. After SSLC, I did my teacher training course at the mutt. Due to social and economic problems in the family I wanted to study at the mutt, but getting a seat was not that easy and I decided to meet Shivakumara Swamiji and request for a seat. To impress him, I practised poems of Bhamini Shatpadi and that’s how my journey and association with the mutt started.

Prof Kum Veerabadrappa,
Sahitya Akademi awardee

I remember the day when we went to a movie without informing and reached the room late. As we were awake till late in the night, I could not wake up when the Swamiji came for rounds around 4.30am. I dreamt about Swamiji shouting at me; but was woken up by him hitting me on my head with his paduka (footwear). 

But, it did not hurt as I was hit with the paduka, which crores of people worship. Later, people from the mutt told me that he did the same to G S Shivarudrappa, who later became a big name in literature.

Whatever I am today, Swamiji and the mutt are responsible for it. If I had not bagged a seat at the mutt during 1973-74 to do my teacher education course, I might have committed suicide or become an anti-social element.

READ: How Shivakumara Swami scripted success at Siddaganga Mutt

Even today, I visit the mutt and wash plates. It gives me immense happiness. The mutt has not just given me education but also moulded me in every way. I developed love for food, love for people and love for the nation at the mutt.Today, wherever you go in the world, you will come across at least one student from the mutt.Today everyone is urging for a Bharat Ratna for Swamiji, but I feel that we, his students and followers, have already given him ‘Vishva Ratna’. Conferring a Bharat Ratna on him does not matter.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Shivakumara Swami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Book Talk | Sita dealt with some powerful MeToo moments, says Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni
Mamata Banerjee. (Photo | PTI)
Almost entire opposition in Kolkata for Mamata Banerjee’s ‘United India Rally’ today
Gallery
This photo shows the moon during a total lunar eclipse, seen from Los Angeles, Sunday Jan. 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Glimpses of the Supermoon and Total Lunar Eclipse
A participant runs with a Tricolour at Bandra-Worli Sea Link during Mumbai Marathon 2019. (Photo | PTI)
Get, Set, Go: High spirits at Mumbai Marathon 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp