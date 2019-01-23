Lakhs of people bid tearful adieu to beloved Seer Sri Shivakumara Swami

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: An era in the history of Siddaganga Mutt came to a close as the mortal remains of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji were laid to rest as the sun set, on Tuesday. Over 10 lakh followers offered their last respects on both Monday and Tuesday, braving chilly weather during the night and scorching heat in the day.

Before he was buried in the ‘Kriya Samadhi’ as per the Lingayat tradition, the seer’s remains were taken in a procession inside the mutt premises in the presence of lakhs of devotees. During the day, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered her last respects on behalf of the Central government. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi was expected to arrive, he could not attend due to security reasons, according to BJP State chief B S Yeddyurappa.

The final procession of the seer before his burial was a sombre event, with several people seen shedding tears. The 56-year-old successor of the seer, Sri Siddalinga Swamiji, turned emotional when Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy handed him the mortal remains of the centenarian draped in the national flag.

Shivakumara Swami (Photo | File)

The procession of the mortal remains was held on the Rudrakshi Ratha, with Sri Siddalinga Swamiji leading the proceedings. It started around 5.20 am. The rituals of burial started soon after the sunset and the seer was laid to rest with full state honours in the presence of the CM and Deputy CM G Parameshwara and other political leaders of the State.

According to Additional Director General of Police Kamal Pant, the number of devotees who visited was “definitely not less than 10 lakh”. The flow of people arriving to the mutt had remained constant since Monday evening, save for a couple of hours during midnight when the body was not kept for viewing. After that, however, the steady stream of people continued till around 5 pm.

Followers of Siddaganga seer in Tumakuru on Tuesday | PUSHKAR V

Queue stretched for more than a km

While the queue from the railway station gate was relatively smaller, the one from Ragi Hola end stretched for more than a kilometre starting from the hillock behind the Mutt premises to the auditorium. Among prominent people who paid their last respects on Tuesday were former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev among others.