Three teams formed to nab Congress MLA Ganesh

BENGALURU: After registering an attempt to murder case against Kampli MLA J N Ganesh, the Ramanagar district police have formed three teams to nab him. Ganesh had allegedly assaulted Congress MLA Anand Singh when they were recently put up at Eagleton Resort in Bidadi by their party leaders.

The Bidadi police had registered an FIR against Ganesh on Monday for attempt to murder, assault, criminal intimidation and other charges after recording Anand Singh’s statement at a private hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

“The teams have been sent to other districts, including Ballari, to trace him. The MLA has been absconding since the FIR was registered. We will also record the statement of ministers and MLAs who witnessed the fight,” a police officer said.

Ramanagar district SP Ramesh B said there has been no progress in the case so far.