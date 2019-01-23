Karnataka: Abrupt end to conference on Constitution after protests

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The two-day national conference organised by the social welfare department on the Constitution was called off even before it ventured into its second session on Tuesday. Protests were held outside the venue hosting ‘Conversation of The Constitution’, after the government refused to call off the event, despite state mourning announced over the demise of Siddaganga Mutt’s pontiff Shivakumar Swamiji.

Coming under immense pressure by the opposition, pro-Hindu groups and outrage over the event on social media, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara decided to call off the event. The abrupt cutting short of the event came as an embarrassment to the social welfare department and minister Priyank Kharge, considering that former vice-president Hamid Ansari had already delivered the opening address for the event.

“The national seminar: Conversations of The Constitution #CoC2019 paid tribute to Sri. #ShivakumaraSwamiji & his relentless work for all sections of the society. The public seminar has been called off after the address of Sri. Ansari, former Vice President of India(sic),” tweeted Priyank Kharge, after being forced to stall the event.

He clarified that despite not being a celebration, but an event, the conference was being called off to respect sensibilities. The event was expected to be the platform for the Congress to begin building its narrative against the Centre, in the run-up to the polls, considering the subjects that were scheduled to be discussed. The list of speakers included leaders of the BJP and RSS or right-wing ideologues.

Kharge, the force behind the conference, was forced to fend for himself and firefight on social media, justifying the event and its consequent cancellation. Even the huge banner running along the entire dais as a mark of respect to the seer did little to salvage the situation.

Making the opening address, Ansari highlighted the need to uphold federalism to safeguard democracy.

He insisted that for an efficient functioning of the federal structure, the country needed continuing adjustment and accommodation as well as an informed and discerning electorate that can distinguish between local/regional and national issues and is not swayed by periodic unitary and majoritarian impulses — be it is politics or imposing a single cultural denominator to homogenize a plural society.