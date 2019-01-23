Home States Karnataka

Anti-obesity compound from coconut waste!

A group of scientists from CFTRI has prepared a concentrate from coconut that can control the harmful effect of excessive intake of fat in food.

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: Soon, you may be able to feast on your favourite food without worrying about gaining weight. A group of scientists from CFTRI has prepared a concentrate from coconut that can control the harmful effect of excessive intake of fat in food.

The anti-obesity extract was obtained from coconut testa, the brown outer covering of the kernel that is usually discarded as waste from coconut-based industries. “Coconut testa is a waste or by-product obtained after processing virgin coconut oil. A large amount of testa is removed during coconut processing, and hence we wanted to find out whether this can be utilised as a value-added food somehow. That is how we started the study,” said Dr G Suresh Kumar, a scientist at the Department of Biochemistry who, along with co-researchers Dr A G  Gopala Krishna, Dr R Chetana, V Geetha and A S Mohan Kumar, conducted the research successfully on animals.

The study identified that the extract, called phenolic concentrate, derived from coconut testa, controlled weight gain in animals, even though they were fed with a high amount of fat, said Dr Suresh. These experiments also showed resistance to developing obesity-related diabetes under laboratory conditions.
On being asked about the effectiveness of this concentrate in humans, Dr Suresh said, “We will be extrapolating this finding with human trials also, and it looks promising.”

Geetha, who was also a part of the research team, told TNIE, “Unlike medicines, this concentrate can be added to the food itself, because it is tasteless and odourless, and can blend well with any flavour and taste. So we can add this to our regular diet and have a guilt-free meal.”

However, the researchers added that it will take some more time before it can be added to regular cooked food. “Right now, you can use it in chutneys, salads, and sauces, etc.,” said Suresh, talking about how food items like burger or pizza are the main culprits behind obesity. “Although our concentrate presents a good opportunity for controlling this, there is still a long way to go because coconut-based compounds disintegrate at the temperatures at which most foods are prepared.” The researchers are currently working on maintaining the stability of the concentrate at higher temperatures so that it can be used in regular foods.

