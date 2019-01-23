Big slide: Advantage Karnataka Congress to ‘total disarray’

Ramu Patil By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Congress in Karnataka needs to take a serious re-look at its strategies to ensure that it is ready to take on BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Developments in the last few days have exposed the chinks in its armour. The party that enjoyed a position of advantage, has suddenly landed in total disarray.

Everything looked fine until Congress decided to call Congress Legislature Party meeting last Friday in the wake of BJP’s alleged attempts to destabilise the government. It failed to muster support from four of its MLAs, who abstained despite the threat of Anti-Defection Law.

Soon, the panic-stricken party herded its legislators, including ministers, to a resort outside Bengaluru and came under fire from the opposition, which was on defensive till then. What followed was even more bizarre. The party that was fighting BJP’s attempts to poach its MLAs was now caught up in its own internal fights. At the resort, MLAs came to blows, landing one of them in a hospital, while police are on the look out for another legislator. Red-faced party leaders suspended MLA JN Ganesh, who is facing a case of attempt to murder.

A senior Congress leader did admit that leaders working for cross-purposes was one of the major reasons that has landed the party in a situation that it is in today. “There was no need for a ruling party to take its MLAs to a resort. That was the first mistake. We will have these kind of issues when leaders work for cross-purposes,” said the Congress leader.

According to political analysts, Congress is making strategic mistakes repeatedly. “Of all the three parties, the Congress is in the weakest position. The party is making strategic mistakes repeatedly. May be, there are far too many leaders taking decisions,” said political commentator and academic A Narayana of Azim Premji University.

Although no party will have complete control over its legislators, the Congress seems to score the least on that list. Strong leadership, ideology and caste factors hold them together in parties like BJP and the JD (S), but that is the not the case case with Congress. “No one knows who is in control or who takes the decisions in Karnataka. You need a unified command that takes all the strategic decisions,” Narayan said.

For Congress, the trouble started after recent cabinet expansion. The party either failed to assess the strength or damage potential of Ramesh Jarkiholi, nor did it take the ‘fence-sitters’ into confidence before going ahead with the ministry expansion. After the MLAs threatened to jump ship, the party was on the backfoot and ministers like DK Shivakumar said senior ministers were willing to resign to accommodate disgruntled MLAs.

“The logic behind that expansion was not very clear. If giving ministerial berth was an issue, the party should have asked some of its loyal ministers to step aside and accommodate some troublemakers. Initially, it appeared that the leadership was taking a belligerent course, and suddenly, when these people went out of control there were a series of reactions,” Narayan said.

According to political analyst Prof Muzaffar Assadi, Belagavi and Ballari politics snowballed into a major headache for Congress, and BJP too supported those disgruntled MLAs. Current developments in the party, which he calls as “political harakiri”, are reflections of power politics within Congress. The silver lining for the party is that as long as the coalition government is in power, current developments may not have much of an impact on Congress in the LS polls. For now, there is no threat to government.