Chorus to send more women to Parliament grows 

Currently, nine out of 225 legislators in the state Assembly are women, which represents 4% of the female population in the state.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Currently, nine out of 225 legislators in the state Assembly are women, which represents 4% of the female population in the state. Whereas women constitute half of the state’s population. In the cabinet expansion last December, even as eight men were added, not a single woman was inducted into the cabinet. Currently, there is only one woman in the  Kumaraswamy cabinet - Women and Child Development Minister Jayamala.

‘Shakti — Call All Women MLAs All India Campaign’ held on Monday gave out phone numbers of women MLAs and call scripts (suggesting what to say to MLAs) to interested citizens. They were told to ask women MLAs to tell their respective parties to give 50% of the tickets to women in Lok Sabha 2019.
Consolidated responses show that 101 women MLAs across India, from 22 states and 20 parties, said they want their parties to give up to 50%  tickets to women. The campaign  reached out to 340 women MLAs across India. Of them,  109 MLAs responded and 101 of them were in agreement.

