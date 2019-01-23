Home States Karnataka

Commerce exam for PUC-II to include MCQs this year

While 5-6 questions in the paper will be of multiple choice type, the rest will require students to write descriptive answers.

Published: 23rd January 2019 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Image of students used for representational purpose (File Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for commerce students appearing in the upcoming PUC-II examinations. The Department of Pre-University Education has decided to introduce some objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs), including ‘fill in the blanks’, in the exam.

With students expressing unhappiness over the requirement to write long subjective answers, and following the NCERT syllabus adopted for commerce courses, the department has decided to introduce multiple choice questions, carrying one mark each, in accountancy, economics and business studies from the March 2019 examinations. These are subjects in which the NCERT syallabus was introduced for the first time for second PU students.

While 5-6 questions in the paper will be of multiple choice type, the rest will require students to write descriptive answers. A senior department official said the decision was taken with an aim to increase the pass percentage and the average marks of students.

As the pass percentage of Karnataka’s Class 12 students was found to be lower than that of other states, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, officials said this move will help them secure more marks and increase the number of students clearing the exam. Students who have attempted the new pattern of the question paper in the ongoing preparatory exams expressed happiness, saying this will reduce the time taken by them to finish the answers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PUC-II examinations PUC-II

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp