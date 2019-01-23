Commerce exam for PUC-II to include MCQs this year

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Here’s some good news for commerce students appearing in the upcoming PUC-II examinations. The Department of Pre-University Education has decided to introduce some objective-type multiple choice questions (MCQs), including ‘fill in the blanks’, in the exam.

With students expressing unhappiness over the requirement to write long subjective answers, and following the NCERT syllabus adopted for commerce courses, the department has decided to introduce multiple choice questions, carrying one mark each, in accountancy, economics and business studies from the March 2019 examinations. These are subjects in which the NCERT syallabus was introduced for the first time for second PU students.

While 5-6 questions in the paper will be of multiple choice type, the rest will require students to write descriptive answers. A senior department official said the decision was taken with an aim to increase the pass percentage and the average marks of students.

As the pass percentage of Karnataka’s Class 12 students was found to be lower than that of other states, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, officials said this move will help them secure more marks and increase the number of students clearing the exam. Students who have attempted the new pattern of the question paper in the ongoing preparatory exams expressed happiness, saying this will reduce the time taken by them to finish the answers.