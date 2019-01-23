Karwar boat tragedy: Death toll mounts to 14 on day 2

By Express News Service

KARWAR: With six more bodies being fished out, including those of three children, the death toll in the boat tragedy touched 14 on Tuesday. Two children are still missing. The Indian Navy, Coast Guard, Coastal Security Police, civil police and fishermen continued the search operations till late Thursday.

A boat carrying 35 people, including crew members, capsized in the Arabian Sea on Monday while returning from Kurmagad Island to Karwar. They were returning after taking part in the Lord Ugranarasimha car festival at the island. Eight bodies had been fished out on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner S S Nakul said four vessels — fast interceptor boats of ICG and INS Tillanchang of the Navy and two CSP boats — and two choppers of the Navy and ICG, including a Chetak helicopter, were used for the search operation.

Security agencies with help from police teams fished out six bodies from Lighthouse Island, Alvewada, Devbhag, Kurmagada and Ravindranath Tagore beach on Tuesday. A detailed report on the boat tragedy has been sent to the state government and investigation is on, he added.

Superintendent of Police Vinayak Patil said two people — Dayanand Jadhav and Raghunath Chopadekar — were arrested on Monday in connection with the boat tragedy and hunt is on for two more crew members, who are absconding. There were life jackets in the capsized boat, but they were kept inside a box and were not given to the commuters.

Nine of a family drowned

The boat tragedy took the lives of nine members of a family. In all, 11 members of the Belavalakoppa family from Hosur village in Shiggaon taluk of Haveri district had been to the island for the festival. Only two survived.

Parasappa Belavalakoppa, his wife and four children were among the travellers. Of them, only his nine-year-old son Ganesh has survived. Nirmala, the sister-in-law of Parasappa, had also come with her three kids and all of them drowned. Nirmala’s husband Somappa was in Bengaluru on Monday when the incident took place. He came to Karwar on Tuesday. Somappa said: “I have worked hard to buy a house for my family. But now I have no family left. What do I do with my life now?”

Bodies recovered on Tuesday

Parasappa Belavalakoppa (38), Sanjeevini Parasappa Belavalakoppa (5), Soujanya Parasappa Belavalakoppa (12) and Kiran Somappa Belavalakoppa (4) of Hosur in Haveri district, and Shreyas Pavaskar (28) of Karwar and Geeta Hulaswar (23) of Ramanaguli in Ankola.

Two still missing:

Kirti Somapa Belavalakoppa (7) and Sandeep Parasappa Belavalakoppa (10) of Hosur in Shiggaon taluk