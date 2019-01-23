Dodge was Shri Shivakumara Swami's favourite car

Home States Karnataka

The aqua-blue coloured Dodge bearing the registration number MYT-101 was the swamiji’s all-time favourite and it was the first car which he bought — during 1947-48.

The aqua-blue coloured Dodge was Sri Shivakumara Swami’s first car | Pandarinath b

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Of all the cars parked on the premises of the Siddaganga Mutt — ranging from
Ambassador to Benz — Sri Shivakumara Swami’s favourite was a Dodge. The aqua-blue coloured Dodge bearing the registration number MYT-101 was the swamiji’s all-time favourite and it was the first car which he bought — during 1947-48.

A majority of the cars at the mutt, including the Benz, were gifted by devotees, but the Dodge was the one which the seer bought with love and used for long journeys till it stopped working. According to drivers who served the seer for years, his second favourite was an Ambassador which was also bought by him and used for local travel.

Sadashivaiah, one of the drivers, said the seer bought the Ambassador after the Dodge stopped working. “The rest of the cars were donated by devotees,” he said. Mutt authorities are planning to keep the Dodge for public viewing at the exhibition hall. “The decision was taken when the swamiji was alive,” Sadashivaiah added.

Whenever he travelled by the Dodge, he would sit in the back seat and read books. “I have never seen the swamiji sleeping in the car. Even during 9-10 hours journey, he would be awake and read books. Sometimes he would ask us to stop for a while and take a small nap. But, I never saw him sleeping while moving,” said Mahadevaswamy who worked for the seer for 15 years. The seer’s second priority was the white Ambassador (KA-06 5266) which is still in running condition. He used to travel by this till recently. As it was used only for local service, it has clocked just 65,000 km.

All the drivers who served the seer were in tears while talking about him. “We had a practice of touching his feet every morning. What stunned us was that during our visit every day, the first question from the swamiji would be ‘have you had your breakfast?’ He never forgot to tell us to drive carefully. Upon our return, his first question would be ‘how was the journey?’ and ‘did you have any trouble?’ He would take care of us more than our family did,” said a driver.

