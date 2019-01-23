Home States Karnataka

Faithfuls rename their village after Sri Shivakumara Swami

The seer happened to visit the village on being invited by one of his devotees for his ‘pada puja’.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

The cement slab that was erected in 2008, renaming Kurubarahundi village in Chamarajanagar district as Shivakumarapura

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR/MYSURU: Inspired by the noble deeds of Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, a village here was renamed after him in 2008. The tiny village of Kurubarahundi in Begur hobli of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district was rechristened as ‘Shivakumarapura’.

According to those privy to the developments that led to the change in the name, the villagers here were not on very good terms with each other owing to different political leanings. The seer happened to visit the village on being invited by one of his devotees for his ‘pada puja’. This is when he expressed regret over the villagers being divided. This really had an impact on the villagers, who accepted the seer’s advice and decided to bury their hatchet, irrespective of political leanings.

READ HERE: Sri Shivakumara Swami: A proud Veerapura says adieu to its famous son

The village was then renamed as ‘Shivakumarapura’ and a cement slab bearing the name was erected with portraits of 12th century social reformer Basavanna and Shivakumara Swamiji adorning either corners of the board.

While the seer could not make it to the renaming ceremony due to his ill-health, the successor-elect Siddalinga Swami had graced the occasion.

However, the change in name is yet to reflect in government records. But be it any ceremony — marriage, naming ceremony or religious — the villagers print both the old name and the new on their invites.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sri Shivakumara Swami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp