Faithfuls rename their village after Sri Shivakumara Swami

By Express News Service

CHAMARAJANAGAR/MYSURU: Inspired by the noble deeds of Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji, a village here was renamed after him in 2008. The tiny village of Kurubarahundi in Begur hobli of Gundlupet taluk in Chamarajanagar district was rechristened as ‘Shivakumarapura’.

According to those privy to the developments that led to the change in the name, the villagers here were not on very good terms with each other owing to different political leanings. The seer happened to visit the village on being invited by one of his devotees for his ‘pada puja’. This is when he expressed regret over the villagers being divided. This really had an impact on the villagers, who accepted the seer’s advice and decided to bury their hatchet, irrespective of political leanings.

The village was then renamed as ‘Shivakumarapura’ and a cement slab bearing the name was erected with portraits of 12th century social reformer Basavanna and Shivakumara Swamiji adorning either corners of the board.

While the seer could not make it to the renaming ceremony due to his ill-health, the successor-elect Siddalinga Swami had graced the occasion.

However, the change in name is yet to reflect in government records. But be it any ceremony — marriage, naming ceremony or religious — the villagers print both the old name and the new on their invites.