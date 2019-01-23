Fee confusion biggest concern in 10 per cent quota implementation in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The 10 per cent reservation in higher education institutions, including private institutions, for economically-weaker sections (EWS) from the general category that was cleared by the Union Government recently, poses no major issue in the state when it comes to implementation. No additional infrastructure would be required either.

As the official copy of the order reached the state higher education department three days ago, the officials are thinking whether to place it before the cabinet or issue a notification at the department-level. Anil Kumar, principal secretary of the Department of Higher Education, said, “We are sending it to get a legal opinion and clarity on whether it has to go to the cabinet.”

When it comes to things like infrastructure, faculty and student strength, even private institutions say they have no problems, as long as the fee part is clarified. Dr M K Pandurang Shetty, secretary, Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association, said, “We have no issues in implementing 10 per cent quota. The only thing that needs to be clarified is the fee aspect. We need clarity on whether the candidate is going to pay fees or if we’ll get reimbursement from the government.”

For private institutions, giving 10 per cent seats with the existing student strength will not make a difference, they are just confused about who will pay the fees. “When it comes to SC/ST reservations, we get reimbursements from the government. In this case, there is no clarity,” added a member of the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka.

Department officials said they need to get this clarified from the Union Government, as it is silent on funding.