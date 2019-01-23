Foreigner captures life in Dakshina Kannada village

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: For close to two decades, former BBC documentary producer Adam Clapham spent an idyllic life at a little village on the banks of the Udyavara River in Dakshina Kannada district. Now he has jotted down his observations of his friendly neighbourhood in a book -- A village in South India -- which is set to be released in Central London’s Foyles bookshop on January 28.

It is a portrait of a little village on the banks of Udyavar River, said Clapham on Tuesday, recalling his stay there since 2002.Clapham’s book is based on the agricultural society in the village but which thrives on the earnings of their children, who work in cities in India and abroad, mostly the Gulf. To him, this is a documentary in the form of a book, in which he captures the colourful festivities, customs and weddings and the general humdrum life of the villagers from his experience staying at the village which he fictionalises as ‘Nadigram’ for fear of a tourist influx.

The book is peppered with illustrations by environmentalist Dinesh Holla, who brings to life the magnificent buffalos at Kambala, performers of Bhoota Kola, coconut climbers at work, paddy cultivation, backwaters and curd churners among his 24 line art works.

This is Clapham’s second book depicting life in an Indian village, after his ‘Beware of falling coconuts’.

While Clapham chose the Indian west coast as an escape from the cold British winters after his retirement, he began to take a liking to the agricultural community. He took note of the lack of youth in the village, but the residents being able to enjoy their festivities from the money that is sent by the “salaried young exiles that keep the village communities alive by sending money home.” A large number of the diaspora, he even notes, come back to retire.

In his experience staying in the village over the years, Clapham notes how the number of private vehicles have increased, roads laid and streetlights installed at many stretches.And while foreign salaries help make a fine life, he wonders how long it can be sustained, hoping that the “diaspora goes abroad due to choice not necessity”.