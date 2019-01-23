Home States Karnataka

Foreigner captures life in Dakshina Kannada village

It is a portrait of a little village on the banks of Udyavar River, said Clapham on Tuesday, recalling his stay there since 2002.

Published: 23rd January 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 03:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: For close to two decades, former BBC documentary producer Adam Clapham spent an idyllic life at a little village on the banks of the Udyavara River in Dakshina Kannada district. Now he has jotted down his observations of his friendly neighbourhood in a book -- A village in South India -- which is set to be released in Central London’s Foyles bookshop on January 28.  

It is a portrait of a little village on the banks of Udyavar River, said Clapham on Tuesday, recalling his stay there since 2002.Clapham’s  book is based on the agricultural society in the village but which thrives on the earnings of their children, who work in cities in India and abroad, mostly the Gulf. To him, this is a documentary in the form of a book, in which he captures the colourful festivities, customs and weddings and the general humdrum life of the villagers from his experience staying at the village which he fictionalises as ‘Nadigram’ for fear of a tourist influx.

The book is peppered with illustrations by environmentalist Dinesh Holla, who brings to life the magnificent buffalos at Kambala, performers of Bhoota Kola, coconut climbers at work, paddy cultivation, backwaters and curd churners among his 24 line art works.

This is Clapham’s second book depicting life in an Indian village, after his ‘Beware of falling coconuts’.
While Clapham chose the Indian west coast as an escape from the cold British winters after his retirement, he began to take a liking to the agricultural community. He took note of the lack of youth in the village, but the residents being able to enjoy their festivities from the money that is sent by the “salaried young exiles that keep the village communities alive by sending money home.”  A large number of the diaspora, he even notes, come back to retire.

In his experience staying in the village over the years, Clapham notes how the number of private vehicles have increased, roads laid and streetlights installed at many stretches.And while foreign salaries help make a fine life, he wonders how long it can be sustained, hoping  that the “diaspora goes abroad due to choice not necessity”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp