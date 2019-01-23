Funds flow freely as Karnataka stares at severe water crisis this summer

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: This summer, the state government will face a stiff challenge to provide drinking water to every village. Reason: A majority of taluks are facing drought conditions. Following the failure of monsoon this year, 156 out of 176 taluks in Karnataka have been declared drought-affected. While sowing operations have been hit in these taluks, availability of drinking water during summers is likely to be hit.

The state government is gearing up to tackle the crisis. It has announced Rs 2,200 crore for drinking water schemes and to provide better water facilities to gram panchayats. Of this, the government will provide Rs 1 crore to each taluk that has been declared drought-affected. The money will be used to provide drinking water, lay pipes, drill more borewells, construct water tanks and supply water through tankers. Last year, every drought-hit taluk was granted Rs 50 lakh.

Rural Development and Panchayath Raj authorities have been told to utilise funds from various sources to provide drinking water. LK Ateeq, Principal Secretary (RDPR), told The New Indian Express that they have directed the authorities concerned in zilla and taluk panchayats to utilise funds under the 14th Finance Commission for drinking water purposes on a priority basis.

“Based on the requirement, the funds will be allotted. On an average, each gram panchayat will get Rs 35 to Rs 45 lakh,’’ he said.On severe water crisis, Ateeq said 500 villages from 156 taluks have been identified as severely drought-affected. “We have to supply water through private tankers,’’ he said. There is also a task force committee in each assembly constituency, headed by the MLA of that constituency.