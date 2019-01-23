Karnataka government calls for complete ban on plastic bottles, bouquets at university events

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a bid to tighten the austerity belt, the department of higher education has decided to do away with bouquets and plastic water bottles at university events in Karnataka. Henceforth, universities will not be allowed to fete guests with flower bouquets at campus events, and this order will be passed down to affiliated colleges too.

At a recent review meeting conducted by higher education minister GT Devegowda, the department decided to cut down on expenditure and directed vice-chancellors of all state universities to ensure this. As a first step towards trimming expenditure, it asked varsities not to buy bouquets, except for some special occasions. Instead, bouquets are to be replaced with books.

BH Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Higher Education, said, “It will be the model code for universities to cut down on expenditure. Use of plastic bottles will be completely banned at all events.” Instead, water will be served in glasses.

It is the norm for universities to gift shawls and bouquets to guests. The department wants to put an end to this lavish practice as at least two or three events are held at universities every day. Though the department has not set a ceiling on expenditure, it wanted universities to keep expenditure in control.

Reacting to it, Prof YS Siddegowda, vice-chancellor, Tumkur University, said, “Following the directions, we have issued a circular to all affiliated colleges and departments that bouquets should not be given to guests unless it is a very special occasion.

It is a very good decision by the department as we conduct at least one event a day, which includes seminars, and it is common to buy bouquets for delegates and speakers. These bouquets cost not less than Rs150 each and also have a very short life. So we have decided to welcome guests with books.”