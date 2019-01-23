The Walking God’s Shri Shivakumara Swami's last walk

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: ‘Walking God’ Shri Shivakumara Swamiji was laid to rest in ‘Siddasana’ position through ‘kriya samadhi’ rituals with full state honours at Siddaganga mutt here on Tuesday.Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy handed over the National Flag to the newly appointed successor Siddalinga Swamiji (56) who turned emotional. Later, the ‘kriya samadhi’ was done with various religious heads, including Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji of Suttur Mutt guiding the rituals. The rituals were performed as per the tradition of Veerashaiva-Lingayats, particularly the saints of ‘Virakta’ lineage.

Inside the triangular shaped ‘house’ underground, the mortal remains of the centenarian seer was placed and covered with 1,008 cakes of ‘vibhuti’, (holy ash) and bilwa patre.He was buried inside the building exclusively constructed for the ‘kriya samadhi’. Interestingly, the seer had laid the foundation stone himself for the structure in 1979 and it was completed a few years later. The tomb of the seer, referred

to as ‘gadduge’ in Veerashaiva Lingayat custom, has been located next to his guru Uddana Shivayogigalu’s as per his wishes.

Earlier, the mortal remains of the swamiji were kept for public viewing at Gosala Siddeshwara Vedike, some 400 metres away from the place where the swamiji was eventually laid to rest.

Millions of people gathered to bid adieu to the saint who served lakhs of people with free food, shelter and education. They braved the sun, dust and all other odds to queue up with discipline and waited for their turn to have the darshan. However, about a lakh people reportedly missed an opportunity to have glimpses of the seer as they turned up late at the venue.

Rudrabhisheka performed

Myth has it that the founder of Siddaganga Mutt, Gosala Siddeshwara, created a small water spout atop the nearby hillock by pressing his knee onto the rock to quench the thirst of one of his fellow saints. Water from the same place was used to perform the ‘Rudrabhisheka’ to the swamiji during the final rites.

Toll-free road

No toll was collected on Tuesday on the National Highway from Bengaluru to Tumakuru (about 70km), which has three toll gates

demand for Bharat Ratna

Apart from the chants of ‘Om Namah Shivaya’ by devotees, one of the recurring chants was the demand to confer Bharat Ratna — country’s highest civilian prize — to the seer.

Bus stand, rly stn packed

Both the bus stand and the railway station saw heavy rush on Tuesday, and authorities had to scramble to ensure safety of devotees. Police was forced to close the entry gates at these locations several times.

Police personnel fired three rounds to pay respects to the seer on Tuesday; it was a long wait for devotees who were gathered at the mutt to see the mortal remains of Swamiji | Nagaraja Gadekal, Pushkar V

Passengers fume over ‘free’ bus service

With lakhs of people arriving at Tumakuru, special buses were arranged from the bus stand and railway station to Siddaganga Mutt. However, an apparent lack of communication regarding the nature of service of KSRTC left many passengers fuming. “Why announce that you are ferrying passengers for free to Siddaganga Mutt when that’s not the case?” one passenger asked a KSRTC bus conductor, with a few others joining in the chorus. However, the conductor said there was no order to ferry passengers for free from KSRTC bus stand or railway station to the mutt. He said the free service was restricted to ferrying devotees from different parts of Tumakuru to the city. “There was no announcement to ferry passengers inside the city for free,” he said.

secret of his long life?

According to Dr Nagesh G Kavi, a geriatrician, the seer’s long life is due to “God’s grace”. Another factor could be the life-span of family members. He said people with a long-life span usually have parents and siblings who have lived longer than those in the neighbourhood. Swamiji was from a large family and the youngest child. Two of his siblings died in their 90s. Another factor could be the kind of environment a person lives in, including what kind of life he or she leads.

UP CM condoles demise

Chennai: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the death of Shivakumara Swami. A statement from the CM’s office on Tuesday quoted him as saying that the late seer had enriched

society with his vast knowledge. “The Chief Minister further stated that Swamiji would always be remembered for his vast social and spiritual contributions. The CM has also prayed for peace to the departed soul,” the statement said.