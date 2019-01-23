‘There will be no one like Shri Shivakumara Swami again’

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Shedding tears near the Centenary Block of Siddaganga School hostel was Annapoornamma from Kyatasandra, located near Tumakuru. “That is where the seer Shri Shivakumara Swami celebrated his birthday every year,” she said, sniffling and pointing to the Gosala Siddeshwara auditorium.

Sangappa Pattanasetty, a farmer from Gadag, said that every time he came to Bengaluru to sell onions, he would visit the mutt. “If I visited it, I believed that the year would be fortunate. His demise is an insurmountable loss,” he said.

Shivamma, 65, from Lakkasandra in Bengaluru, left the city at 5.45am and reached the mutt by 7.30am. “Both my daughter’s children have studied here. This is the least we could do to express our gratitude for the great man,” she said.

Venkatamma from Bagalkot was among a group of 20 people who rushed to Tumakuru. “He was the ‘Walking God’ for us. Who can strive for the uplift of the poor and improve our children’s lives by providing quality education if not a god?” she asked.

She said he was like a father figure for the kids who studied in his institutions. “There was none like him and there won’t be anyone like him,” she declared.