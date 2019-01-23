Home States Karnataka

Shri Shivakumar Swami's death: Tumakuru soaks in 'anna dasoha' spirit

Hundreds of voluntary forums offered food at various places in the city from morning to evening, as a mark of tribute to Sri Shivakumara Swami.

Cooks and volunteers prepare sambar and other food items on the Siddaganga Mutt premises to feed the devotees on Tuesday | Nagaraja Gadekal, pushkar v

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

TUMAKURU: It was an appropriate farewell for the Walking God. As if in keeping with the joy of giving so dear to the seer’s heart, the spirit of dasoha soaked Tumakuru on Tuesday. People gave freely — both in kind and service.   

The mass feeding scale was unprecedented — an estimated 10 lakh people had free meals at the Siddaganga Mutt, and hundreds of voluntary forums offered food at various places in the city from morning to evening, as a mark of tribute to Sri Shivakumara Swami.

It is said that hardly any stoves were lit in kitchens across Tumakuru on Tuesday, as the city slipped into mourning. Most of the citizens had free meals and also carried food home.“Most of the households did not cook meals,” said Puttalingaiah, a local resident.

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa with Sri Shivakumara Swami at Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru | EPS

The food was simple: rice, vegetable sambar and payasam for the sea of devotees on the mutt premises, fulfilling the wish of the seer, who advised devotees, irrespective of caste and creed, to have ‘prasada’ at the mutt. At times, the swamiji himself cooked and served food to children at the Siddaganga Gurukula. He also ensured that millions had food at the mutt, especially during the drought in the 1970s.

People replicated the feeding programme across the city, inviting passersby to share in the meal. “The city was soaked in bhakti (devotion) and dasoha. It helped people like me shed ego,” remarked 56-year-old S Purushothama Modaliyar, who had prasada and also slices of watermelon offered by the Jain community members on BH Road here. Muslims offered prasada to people at Basaveshwara Grounds, while Marathas did so outside their hostel building. Every nook and corner of the city saw people offering food, including fruits and drinking water.

Small Scale Industries Minister S R Srinivas extended a helping hand in cooking at a place opposite Tumkur University. Hoteliers voluntarily kept their business interest aside and offered to help distribute food, while other businessmen followed suit. The Tumkur Grain Merchants Cooperative Bank  arranged meals in the evening.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
