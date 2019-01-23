Home States Karnataka

Volunteers, kids lend a helping hand at Siddaganga Mutt

Lakhs of devotees of Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji made a beeline to offer their last respects to the 111-year-old seer on Tuesday.

Published: 23rd January 2019 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2019 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Shivakumara Swamiji

Seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji with LK Advani (File Photo)

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

TUMAKURU:  Lakhs of devotees of Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji made a beeline to offer their last respects to the 111-year-old seer on Tuesday. Thousands had started queuing up at the mutt on Monday evening itself — a number which swelled to a few lakhs by Tuesday morning. Devotees who arrived on Tuesday had to queue up for more than two hours under the blistering sun to offer their respects.
The steady flow of devotees had not subsided even at 4.30pm, the time which the mutt authorities had initially decided to perform the last rites. As thousands of devotees continued to pour in, police and volunteers of the mutt did their best to maintain queue discipline among the devotees, and also provide them with food and water.

READ HERE: How Shivakumara Swami scripted success at Siddaganga Mutt

While students of various schools on the Siddaganga Mutt premises formed the majority of volunteers, devotees from parts of Tumakuru also rushed to the mutt to offer their services. Many students were seen running around to provide water to the devotees waiting in the queue for hours for a glimpse of their god. Among them were NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides volunteers, apart from other students.

Basavaraj Bhootpur, a Class 9 student and an NCC cadet, said that though attending to such a large number of devotees was a challenge, such numbers were common during the Siddaganga Mutt’s annual fair. “However, I don’t think these many people have come to the mutt on a single day earlier,” he said. Manoj Desai, a Class 8 student, said that while many students were involved in providing water, others had volunteered at choultries where ‘prasadam’ was being provided.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Siddaganga Mutt Sri Shivakumara Swami

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress President Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)
Rahul Gandhi addresses media in Amethi
Jumbo calf rescued after three hours of struggle
Gallery
A tableau on display during a press preview before Republic Day parade 2019 in New Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar/EPS)
Delhi all decked up for 70th Republic Day
Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan'—the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. (Photo: PTI)
IN PICTURES: Kashmir turns into picturesque white heaven after fresh snowfall
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp