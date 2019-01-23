Volunteers, kids lend a helping hand at Siddaganga Mutt

Akram Mohammed By

Express News Service

TUMAKURU: Lakhs of devotees of Siddaganga Mutt seer Sri Shivakumara Swamiji made a beeline to offer their last respects to the 111-year-old seer on Tuesday. Thousands had started queuing up at the mutt on Monday evening itself — a number which swelled to a few lakhs by Tuesday morning. Devotees who arrived on Tuesday had to queue up for more than two hours under the blistering sun to offer their respects.

The steady flow of devotees had not subsided even at 4.30pm, the time which the mutt authorities had initially decided to perform the last rites. As thousands of devotees continued to pour in, police and volunteers of the mutt did their best to maintain queue discipline among the devotees, and also provide them with food and water.

While students of various schools on the Siddaganga Mutt premises formed the majority of volunteers, devotees from parts of Tumakuru also rushed to the mutt to offer their services. Many students were seen running around to provide water to the devotees waiting in the queue for hours for a glimpse of their god. Among them were NCC cadets and Scouts and Guides volunteers, apart from other students.

Basavaraj Bhootpur, a Class 9 student and an NCC cadet, said that though attending to such a large number of devotees was a challenge, such numbers were common during the Siddaganga Mutt’s annual fair. “However, I don’t think these many people have come to the mutt on a single day earlier,” he said. Manoj Desai, a Class 8 student, said that while many students were involved in providing water, others had volunteered at choultries where ‘prasadam’ was being provided.