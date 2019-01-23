Home States Karnataka

Youth poses as ‘cop’ to make extortion bid in Mysuru, held

HANDCUFF, ARREST

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In an incident that resembles the plot of a potboiler, a 27-year-old youth masqueraded as a police sub-inspector attached to the intelligence wing and tried to extort money from a person by threatening him over his son’s ‘love affairs’. Unluckily for Siddappa Channappa Nyamakkanavar, his disguise couldn’t hold scrutiny and his con job was busted.

Siddappa, who hails from Vanahalli village in Shiggaon taluk, Haveri, is now cooling his heels behind bars.On Tuesday, he had come all the way from his native place to the city, in a rented cab, looking to make a fast buck.

According to a statement from the police commissioner’s office, Siddappa, wearing a khaki uniform, had come to the house of one Narayan Gowda on Om Shakti Road in Shakti Nagar in the morning. Before Gowda could understand what was happening, Siddappa told him that there was a case involving his son Renuka Gowda in Bengaluru. The fake officer told him, “Renuka Gowda is courting many girls in the name of love and has gone absconding later. I am handling the case and it’s better you hand him over to me.”

When Gowda sought to know information about the visiting police officer, Siddappa tried to ignore this for sometime and later created a scene. He demanded 50,000 to close the case, threatening to take Gowda and his family members to the station. A worried Gowda handed him 5,000 and promised to pay the remaining amount after withdrawing it from the bank. He asked Siddappa to wait for him at the house.

While Siddappa kept waiting for him, Gowda, who suspected something fishy, went straight to Udaygiri police station, and informed the officers there about the ‘police officer’ in his house. A few policemen accompanied Gowda to his house, and spoke to Siddappa.

Unfazed, Siddappa claimed again that he was a sub-inspector attached to the intelligence wing and was handling Gowda’s son’s case. But the policemen were not convinced and quizzed him, only to learn that he was an impersonator.

Siddappa told the police that he had collected the information related to Gowda’s family from a common friend and had come with the sole intention of making quick money. Udaygiri police have arrested Siddappa and have also seized the cab he had hired. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

